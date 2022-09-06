First of three candidate forums is Wednesday night

BRISTOL, Va. – City voters will have three opportunities to meet and hear from City Council and School Board candidates, starting Wednesday.

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce will host a forum Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the School Board office on Lee Street so voters can meet and learn more about the candidates. A total of four seats will appear on the ballot. In the contested race for three seats, incumbents Randy Alvis and Steven Fletcher are seeking re-election but long-time incumbent Randy White is not.

Other candidates are Vanessa B. Guffey, a retired teacher and Steven Gobble Jr., who works for the Washington County Commissioner of Revenue and in real estate.

School Board member Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in her bid to retain the seat she was appointed to when Tyrone Foster left the board to run for sheriff.

School Board candidates have also been invited to participate in a joint forum with City Council candidates Sept. 14 at the Bristol Public Library. That event is hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee and begins at 5:30 p.m.

The chamber will host a City Council candidate forum Monday Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., in the auditorium at Virginia Middle School on Euclid Avenue.

Four council candidates appear on the ballot for three open seats. The field includes incumbents Bill Hartley and Neal Osborne and challengers Jacob Holmes, legislative aide to state Del. Israel O’Quinn and Michael Pollard, an IT specialist at Universal Fibers. Councilman Kevin Wingard is not seeking re-election.

Early voting begins in Virginia on Sept. 23 and will continue until Nov. 5. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17 and Election Day is Nov. 8.