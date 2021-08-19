First lady of Virginia praises 'vision' of horse therapy center

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia first lady Pamela Northam on Wednesday praised the innovation of the staff at Blue Mountain Therapy in Abingdon, especially their plans to use horses to communicate with children who have special needs.

The recently relocated therapy center now occupies the former Dixie Pottery building along Lee Highway, just off Interstate 81’s Exit 13.

Earlier this summer, it was granted a special-exception permit from the Washington County Board of Supervisors to host horses on the property for equine therapy — a concept Northam, a former therapist, says she relishes.

“I’m very excited about that. I grew up riding horses in central Texas. And I know what working with animals like that can mean to your average young person,” Northam said. “But also those with special needs, we’ve seen tremendous gains in therapy.”

She added that she considers horses “a wonderful tool” that can be used “to really engage students who have communication disorders.”

Northam is slated to continue touring schools and facilities Thursday with stops at Grundy and Richlands.

