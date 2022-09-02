First day of school will be Aug. 7 in Sullivan County for 2023-24 school year

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The 2023-2024 Sullivan County Schools calendar was approved Thursdays School Board meeting. The new school year will begin Monday, Aug. 7 next year.

Evelyn Rafalowski, the director of schools for Sullivan County, provided the board with a summary of key dates and vacation breaks included in the 2023-2023 calendar.

“The school calendar for 23-24 which has a start date for students of August 7 with an end date of May 21, which will be a half day for students. Included in this calendar is a full week for fall break, which would be October 9 to the 13th. Also a two-week holiday break, December 20th through January 2,” Rafalowski said. “In this, there are also 10 built-in inclement weather days, three in-service days, two parent-teacher conference days, three staff development days, and three administrative days.”

The 2023-2024 Sullivan County Schools calendar also includes a week-long spring break that includes Good Friday, from March 25-29.

Other Important dates include: Thanksgiving break from November 22 to November 24. The second term for students begins on January 4. Schools will be closed January 15 for MLK Day.

Parent-teacher conferences will take place September 12 and February 8.

October 27 and March 5 are staff development days, which means students won’t have to attend classes on those days.