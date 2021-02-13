 Skip to main content
First Bank & Trust names new regional manager for SW Va.
First Bank & Trust names new regional manager for SW Va.

ABINGDON, Va. — Brent Dyson has been appointed as the Southwest Virginia market’s senior regional manager for First Bank & Trust Company, according to the company.

Dyson, a graduate of Tusculum College, the University of Virginia School of Banking and the Louisiana School Banking, has been in banking for 17 years. He joined First Bank & Trust as vice president and branch manager of the East Abingdon office in 2016.

A Southwest Virginia native, the bank said Dyson developed a passion for banking at an early age. He comes from a family of career bankers, the company said.

“I’m proud of the work we are doing and all that we are able to offer here in Southwest Virginia. I look forward to continuing to meet and work with local businesses and individuals to provide the very best credit, investment and deposit options available,” Dyson said in a news release.

