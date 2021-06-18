 Skip to main content
First Bank and Trust Co. opens Pinnacle location
First Bank and Trust Co. opens Pinnacle location

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The First Bank and Trust Co. is opening a new office at The Pinnacle in Bristol and welcoming a new vice president.

The Pinnacle office will serve as the regional headquarters for First Bank’s Tennessee locations. William Houston “Hugh” Ferguson III, senior vice president and regional manager of the Tri-Cities, will oversee the region's six offices and one loan production office from The Pinnacle location, according to a news release.

Additionally, the bank’s Mortgage Division will be centralized at The Pinnacle office. David Crockett Jr. also joins First Bank and Trust at the new location and will serve as senior vice president and Bristol city executive. He previously served at Regions Bank and grew up in the Tri-Cities, the release states.

