BRISTOL, Va. -- A Firestone auto care center is expected to locate in The Falls commercial development, City Manager Randy Eads said.
The business is planned for a 1.2-acre lot near the Aldi grocery store. The city and Interstate Development have been working with Palmetto Capital Group of Georgia for about 18 months on the project, Eads said during Tuesday night’s meeting.
On Tuesday the City Council approved transferring the parcel to the city’s Industrial Development Authority so it may be transferred to the Georgia firm and Palmetto-Bristol Falls Blvd., LLC.
The council also approved deed restrictions to preclude any competitive auto service, auto sound accessory or tire installation business from locating elsewhere in The Falls for a period of 15 years.
“These restrict certain types of businesses similar to this business coming within The Falls,” Eads told the council. “Based on the type of business being proposed I don’t see any issue with those types of restrictions.”
The written agreement, with Bridgestone Retail Operations of Nashville, specifically forbids businesses such as AutoZone, Advance Auto, NAPA and O’Reilly as well as Best Buy and Radio Shack from locating within The Falls.
The council also approved an easement to allow the business to construct a U-shaped driveway.
The approvals also include signage designations to provide space for the business on the center’s pylon signs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.