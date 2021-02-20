 Skip to main content
Fires destroy homes in Russell County
Fires destroy homes in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. — Fires sparked by space heaters recently destroyed two homes in Russell County.

First-responders were called to a home on Mountain View Circle in Honaker last Saturday morning. The fire was caused by space heaters overheating the electrical wiring of the home, according to Russell County Emergency Management. Another fire, reported early Thursday, was reported in the 600 block of Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood.

No one was injured in either fire. The American Red Cross is assisting both families displaced by the fires.

