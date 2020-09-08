 Skip to main content
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Blountville
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cory Watson responded to a structure fire on Forest Lane Road in Blountville, Tennessee, early Monday morning.

Watson reported the home was engulfed in flames, with local fire departments on the scene attempting to extinguish the fire.

The owners, Donna Sneed and Norris Sneed, were outside the home as firefighters worked to put out the fire, Watson said in a report.

The Sneeds were not injured, according to Watson.

Watson noted no foul play was suspected but did say that the homeowners advised that they had used a gas grill on the back porch prior to the fire starting.

