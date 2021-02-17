Firefighters continue battling house fire in Bristol this afternoon

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Firefighters continue to battle a house fire in the 500 block of Alabama Street in Bristol, Tennessee this afternoon.

Flames are still shooting through the roof and smoke is visible downtown.

Bristol Tennessee Fire Chief Mike Carrier said a neighbor reported the structure fire just after 11 a.m.

No one was inside the house and there have been no injuries, the fire chief said.

Carrier said the fire was hard to get to because it was inside the walls. Firefighters started battling the blaze inside the house, but eventually had to pull out because of the heavy smoke and fire, he added.

About half a dozen fire trucks responded to the scene.