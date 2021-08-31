 Skip to main content
Fire in fryer shuts down Bristol BBQ
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Fire in a fryer shut down Bristol BBQ Monday morning along Volunteer Parkway.

“It was a deep fryer that caught fire,” said restaurant owner Matt Ludwig, 54. “And then it caught the other one on fire.”

Employees at the popular drive-thru barbecue joint called Bristol Tennessee Fire Department.

“And they were really quick on getting here. It was only in about a minute,” Ludwig said.

The fire call came in around 10:30 a.m., said Bristol Tennessee Fire Department Battalion Chief Dwayne Honaker.

“It was over just about as soon as it started,” Honaker said.

“It’s not a non-event for the business owner, of course. But it was not a large fire,” Honaker said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of damage to the building.”

No one was hurt, said Ludwig.

Bristol BBQ opened in 2012 near Tennessee High School. The restaurant was not open at the time of the fire.

It is now closed for at least a few days while repairs and cleaning are underway, Ludwig said.

“There was some smoke damage in there,” he said, adding that the heat melted some light fixtures.

Ludwig is now consulting with his insurance company and a cleaning crew. He’s also looked into ordering new deep fryers, he said.

“There’s no way we could open up,” Ludwig said. “I don’t think I could open up just without the deep fryers.”

