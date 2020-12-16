 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys outbuilding, damages home in Abingdon
0 comments

Fire destroys outbuilding, damages home in Abingdon

{{featured_button_text}}

ABINGDON, Va. — A home was damaged in an early morning fire in Abingdon on Wednesday.

An outbuilding on Highland Street was engulfed in flames about 6:21 a.m. and spread to the exterior attic area of the nearby residence, the Abingdon Fire Department said. The outbuilding was a total loss and the exterior wall covering on the side of the home was destroyed. The home’s residents were able to escape without injury and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the Fire Department said.

The cause remains under investigation.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts