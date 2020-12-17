Fire destroys outbuilding, damages home in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — A home was damaged in an early morning fire in Abingdon on Wednesday.
An outbuilding on Highland Street was engulfed in flames at about 6:21 a.m. and spread to the exterior attic area of the nearby residence, the Abingdon Fire Department said. The outbuilding was destroyed and the exterior wall covering on the side of the home was destroyed. The home’s residents were able to escape without injury and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the Fire Department said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
