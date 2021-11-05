Fire departments battle house fire off Volunteer Parkway

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department along with other area emergency service units were battling a house fire Friday morning off Volunteer Parkway.

The white brick, ranch-style house about a mile past the intersection of 364 heading out of Bristol looked to be destroyed by the blaze. Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 7 a.m. and were still battling the blaze at 9 a.m.

Traffic moving west on Volunteer Parkway was reduced to one lane as emergency vehicle used the right lane to access the scene of the blaze.

This story will be updated.