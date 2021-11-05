 Skip to main content
Fire departments battle house fire off Volunteer Parkway
Fire departments battle house fire off Volunteer Parkway

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department along with other area emergency service units were battling a house fire Friday morning off Volunteer Parkway.

The white brick, ranch-style house about a mile past the intersection of 364 heading out of Bristol looked to be destroyed by the blaze. Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 7 a.m. and were still battling the blaze at 9 a.m.

Traffic moving west on Volunteer Parkway was reduced to one lane as emergency vehicle used the right lane to access the scene of the blaze.

This story will be updated.

