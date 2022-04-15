Fire claims the life of an 8-year-old in Marion

The children’s minister at Marion Baptist Church described the feeling of many following a fire that took the life of a 8-year-old child Friday.

“Our hearts are broken,” Lisa Dockery said.

Dockery shared that sentiment as she let the community know the church would set up a memorial for Niko Crosby at its gazebo. It would offer a place for people “to come and pray, bring flowers, stuffed animals, make a card…. All are welcome.”

Crosby died in the early morning house fire Friday.

According to a news release, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office got the call around 12:38 a.m. When deputies arrived at the Fortner Avenue home, it was fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

Aware a child was inside, crews from the Adwolfe, Marion, Chilhowie and Atkins fire departments worked to battle the blaze, trying to gain entrance.

“We made every effort to get in there where he was, but the fire and smoke was so hot it pushed us out,” Adwolfe Fire Chief Steve Widener said.

Once the fire was controlled enough to enter, crews found the boy’s body.

As people offered prayers Friday, they specified the family, his parents Alisa Haulsee Crosby and Hubert Crosby, and also the first-responders who were on the scene of the tragedy.

Widener acknowledged the trauma of the experience. He noted it was only the third fire fatality the department has experienced since it was started in the 1980s.

Crosby had attended Marion Baptist. The youngster was a soccer player with plenty of energy.

The cause of the fire, which originated in an attached garage, has not yet been determined. The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the blaze.