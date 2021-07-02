Finalists named to fill council seat vacated by Mumpower

BRISTOL, Va. — A state tourism official and the legislative director for state Del. Israel O’Quinn are the two finalists to fill a vacant seat on the Bristol Virginia City Council.

Becky Nave, senior development specialist for the Virginia Tourism Corp. and native of Bristol, Virginia, and Jacob Holmes, who has served on O’Quinn’s staff since 2012 and lived in the city for seven years, were named finalists Thursday to replace former Councilman Kevin Mumpower. Citing increased job responsibilities, Mumpower resigned in June.

New Mayor Anthony Farnum announced the finalists following a 40-minute closed session during Thursday morning’s annual reorganizational meeting.

“We had a really good group, and I’m thankful for everyone who applied,” Farnum said. “I think a lot of people take pride in our city, so it was really tough to narrow it down. I think the whole City Council thought the two finalists did very well in their interviews. I look forward to interviewing them again and digging in more and [making] a final decision. It will be tough, though.”

Council members held public interviews with eight candidates Tuesday night and then spent an hour in closed session — excluding the public and news media — before finalizing their choices Thursday behind closed doors.