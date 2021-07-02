Finalists named to fill council seat vacated by Mumpower

BRISTOL, Va. — A state tourism official and the legislative director for state Del. Israel O’Quinn are the two finalists to fill a vacant seat on the Bristol Virginia City Council.
Becky Nave, senior development specialist for the Virginia Tourism Corp. and native of Bristol, Virginia, and Jacob Holmes, who has served on O’Quinn’s staff since 2012 and lived in the city for seven years, were named finalists Thursday to replace former Councilman Kevin Mumpower. Citing increased job responsibilities, Mumpower resigned in June.
New Mayor Anthony Farnum announced the finalists following a 40-minute closed session during Thursday morning’s annual reorganizational meeting.
“We had a really good group, and I’m thankful for everyone who applied,” Farnum said. “I think a lot of people take pride in our city, so it was really tough to narrow it down. I think the whole City Council thought the two finalists did very well in their interviews. I look forward to interviewing them again and digging in more and [making] a final decision. It will be tough, though.”
Council members held public interviews with eight candidates Tuesday night and then spent an hour in closed session — excluding the public and news media — before finalizing their choices Thursday behind closed doors.
Councilman Kevin Wingard didn’t participate in either closed session, but Farnum said another council member spoke with him regarding his preferences.
“We wanted to make sure he was included in the process, so I think the two finalists are selections everyone was favorable with,” Farnum said.
The council is scheduled to hold a second series of interviews in a closed session Tuesday at 6 p.m., then emerge and select the council member.
Wingard dislikes the practice of closed sessions and said all interviews should “absolutely” be held in public.
“I don’t think a candidate should be asked a question they cannot answer in public. People need to know who is being voted on and what position they take,” Wingard said.
He said closed sessions should be very limited.
“If there was a crisis, and I cannot foresee the crisis, that would get me back in a closed session. But there are very, very few things I believe the general public should not know. It’s my position all of this stuff should be held openly,” Wingard said.
