Discover Bristol and downtown Bristol’s Cameo Theater will host a prestigeous outdoor film festival’s world tour on April 15.

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will present an evening of curated films from the more than 100 outdoor documentaries entered in the annual festival.

“Hosting an outdoor adventure film festival like VIMFF complements the outdoor recreation assets in and near Bristol,” said Jasen Eige, chair of the Discover Bristol Outdoor Recreation Committee. “Just like being named a ‘Top Adventure Town’ by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, having this film event in Bristol is another way to celebrate Bristol as an outdoor adventure destination.”

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival World Tour, presented by Arc’teryx, begins at 6 p.m. at the Cameo Theater. Reserved tickets for the event are $10. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

To buy tickets, visit www.thecameotheater.com or call (276) 296-1234.

Discover Bristol is a division of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Learn more at DiscoverBristol.org or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“We are excited to welcome the VIMFF World Tour back to Bristol, said Christopher Perrin, director for Discover Bristol. “Our region is a wonderful place to discover the outdoors. Hosting an acclaimed outdoor film festival in Bristol allows us to celebrate an aspect that makes our community special.”