Fight between brothers sparks shooting

An altercation between two brothers in the 16th Street area of West State Street Thursday afternoon led to one of the brothers being shot and also charged with a crime.

Officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired in the area. After speaking with witnesses at the scene, they determined the incident arose out of a verbal confrontation between two brothers which led to both of the men shooting firearms.

According to a press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Kelvin Elder, 61, of Bristol, Virginia, arrived at the Bristol Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police charged Elder with aggravated domestic assault and felony reckless endangerment.

The release said the investigation remains open and more charges may be filed.