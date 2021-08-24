Few details concerning Buchanan County homicide

Few details were released Monday night about a homicide in the Slate Creek section of Buchanan County, Virginia.
One person was found dead at the scene and a suspect, who was being treated at a medical facility Monday, has been identified, Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said in a news release. Neither was identified and no information about what occurred was released. A news release with more information will be distributed today, the release states.
Investigators were still processing the scene Monday evening.
