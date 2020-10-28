Federal judge sets Nov. 15-19, 2021, trial date for OptiNet sale lawsuit

ABINGDON, Va. — A federal judge has set a Nov. 15-19, 2021, trial date for Bristol Virginia’s lawsuit against the BVU Authority.

U.S. District Judge James P. Jones is to preside over a jury trial that will hear the city’s claim that BVU Authority owes it $6.5 million from the proceeds of its 2018 sale of its former OptiNet division, court documents show.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent issued the order Sept. 3, following a conference call with attorneys from both sides. If neither party requests any changes within 10 days, it will serve as the scheduling order.

The order includes a proposed schedule for motions, hearings and a series of deadlines for filing discovery information, expert witness information, witness lists and questions and instructions for jurors.

The city filed its complaint in late July, alleging that BVU incorrectly used $13 million from its sale of the former telecommunications division to resolve internal debt — loans from its electric division to the OptiNet division.

The city claims it is owed half that amount under the terms of a transition agreement signed by officials from both sides.