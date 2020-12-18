Federal inmate pleads guilty to possessing prison-made weapon

ABINGDON, Va. — An inmate at the federal prison in Lee County pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to unlawfully possessing a weapon inside the prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Leonardo Acevedo-Vazquez, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing contraband in a prison. He faces up to five additional years in prison. He’ll be sentenced March 15.
Prosecutors said on Jan. 19, a staff member at USP Lee observed the man in his cell holding a metal object in his right hand. The metal object was a prison-made weapon, approximately 6.5-inches long, sharpened to a point at one end with a handle made of white sheet material on the other end, prosecutors said.
