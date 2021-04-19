Federal and local authorities to team up for 20th annual Drug Take Back Day

With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies are planning the 20th annual Take Back Day on April 24.

The DEA’s October 2020 Take Back Day brought in a record high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs, according to a DEA news release. Over the 10-year span of the twice-a-year event, the DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs, the release states.

The federal agency says cleaning out unused medicine is essential because studies indicate a majority of abused prescriptions come from family and friends, including those from medicine cabinets.

Drug overdose deaths have also increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 85,516 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending Aug. 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period, the DEA said.

“It’s important to keep our own homes safe by regularly cleaning out medicine cabinets and any other areas where we store our pharmaceuticals,” said Acting DEA Administrator D. Christopher Evans. “Bringing unused or expired medications to a local collection site for safe disposal helps protect your loved ones and the environment.”