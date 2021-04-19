Federal and local authorities to team up for 20th annual Drug Take Back Day

With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies are planning the 20th annual Take Back Day on April 24.
The DEA’s October 2020 Take Back Day brought in a record high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs, according to a DEA news release. Over the 10-year span of the twice-a-year event, the DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs, the release states.
The federal agency says cleaning out unused medicine is essential because studies indicate a majority of abused prescriptions come from family and friends, including those from medicine cabinets.
Drug overdose deaths have also increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 85,516 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending Aug. 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period, the DEA said.
“It’s important to keep our own homes safe by regularly cleaning out medicine cabinets and any other areas where we store our pharmaceuticals,” said Acting DEA Administrator D. Christopher Evans. “Bringing unused or expired medications to a local collection site for safe disposal helps protect your loved ones and the environment.”
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 24, the public can drop off unused and expired prescription medications at collection sites, which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
Lt. Jimmy Dillard said the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a take-back event in the municipal parking lot on Anderson Street. He said this is a “no-questions-asked” event, and participants will not need identification. All items collected will be properly disposed of by incineration by the Police Department, he said.
In addition to getting rid of drugs, proper disposal is much safer for the environment and the water supply, as flushing or throwing away medication puts waterways and aquatic life at risk, Dillard said. Liquids and syringes will not be accepted at the take-back site.
Another event will be held at the Food City on Euclid Avenue, according to Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Whitt, who currently serves as the city’s DARE officer. He said all COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
Several other agencies, including the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Damascus Police Department are also hosting take-back events. A complete list of local collection sites can be found at www.deatakeback.com.