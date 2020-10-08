 Skip to main content
Fearing violence, Bristol GOP cancels planned "Back the Blue" rally
Fearing violence, Bristol GOP cancels planned "Back the Blue" rally

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Virginia GOP announced today it is cancelling a "Back the Blue" rally originally planned for Oct. 10 due to concerns about violence.

In a written statement, Chairman Jacob Holmes explained the decision.

"After much deliberation, we have come to the decision to cancel the Bristol VA/TN Backs the Blue event. We wholeheartedly support our law enforcement officers, and wish to ensure that we are not possibly putting them in harm’s way," according to the statement.

"We have heard of regional groups, not associated with Bristol, that plan to protest our event. We fully support their right to voice their views, and some of their concerns do merit attention. However, recent events in which they have participated have turned violent. We do not want that in our city – we know our city is better than that. We always hope that cooler heads will prevail so that the result is dialog, not destruction. Because of the potential for violence, we have concluded that cancellation is the best course," according to the statement.

The statement concludes by urging people to vote Republican in the November election.

