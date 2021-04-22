FBI tips result in child porn charge for Bluff City man

Support Local Journalism
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Authorities in Sullivan County say a Bluff City man has been arrested after uploading and sharing child pornography.
Acting on a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recently began investigating. Authorities executed a search warrant at 28-year-old Dalton Slemp’s residence on Janes Avenue in Bluff City on April 6, the SCSO said in a news release.
A Sullivan County grand jury then indicted Slemp on April 14 on a charge of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested April 20 but has since been released on bail.
