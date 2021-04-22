 Skip to main content
FBI tips result in child porn charge for Bluff City man
FBI tips result in child porn charge for Bluff City man

Dalton James Slemp

Dalton James Slemp, 28

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Authorities in Sullivan County say a Bluff City man has been arrested after uploading and sharing child pornography.

Acting on a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recently began investigating. Authorities executed a search warrant at 28-year-old Dalton Slemp’s residence on Janes Avenue in Bluff City on April 6, the SCSO said in a news release.

A Sullivan County grand jury then indicted Slemp on April 14 on a charge of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested April 20 but has since been released on bail.

