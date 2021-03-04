FBI: Anti-government Bugaloo Bois member arrested in Southwest Virginia

An extensive investigation into violent extremists in Minnesota last year following the death of George Floyd has resulted in a charge against a Dutch national living in Southwest Virginia, federal records show.
Jaap Willem Lijbers, 26, a member of the Bugaloo Bois, was arrested Tuesday on a federal complaint charging him with illegal possession of a firearm while being unlawfully present in the United States.
Lijbers was living in Raven, Virginia, on an I-94 Visa that expired May 20, 2014, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. A review of immigration records showed that Lijbers never applied for adjustment or readmission.
He told FBI Special Agent Aaron Kellerman that he came to the U.S. to meet a girl he met online, the records state.
The complaint details how Lijbers frequently coordinated and communicated online with members of the Bugaloo Bois, a loosely connected group of individuals espousing violent anti-government sentiments.
The investigation began in May 2020 after the group’s members discussed committing violent crimes on the streets of Minneapolis during civil unrest following Floyd’s death. One such member, “Marvin Dorner,” was in contact with other members about traveling to Minneapolis.
On May 26, 2020, Dormer wrote, “I’m in Southwest Virginia. Where in NC you at? The cops are running out of manpower. And vehicles.”
Another man said he was going to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before heading north.
“I’m in Tazewell County VA,” wrote Dorner, who Kellerman later identified as Lijbers. “If that’s anywhere near your route I’ll be geared up by tomorrow around 4 or 5 pm if it’s not too late by then.”
The men never connected, but Kellerman said Dorner sent encouraging messages to the other members.
Dorner posted on social media and in chatrooms that he attended protests in Richlands and Tazewell in Virginia. He told Hunter that he was the only person armed and that he basically ran security for the event, the complaint states.
Dorner, whose Facebook account was deactivated in late June, also told Hunter that Dorner was not his real name. Using internet chatrooms, social media, search warrants and a TV interview at one of the rallies, Kellerman said he was able to identify Dorner as Lijbers, leading to his arrest.