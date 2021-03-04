FBI: Anti-government Bugaloo Bois member arrested in Southwest Virginia

An extensive investigation into violent extremists in Minnesota last year following the death of George Floyd has resulted in a charge against a Dutch national living in Southwest Virginia, federal records show.

Jaap Willem Lijbers, 26, a member of the Bugaloo Bois, was arrested Tuesday on a federal complaint charging him with illegal possession of a firearm while being unlawfully present in the United States.

Lijbers was living in Raven, Virginia, on an I-94 Visa that expired May 20, 2014, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. A review of immigration records showed that Lijbers never applied for adjustment or readmission.

He told FBI Special Agent Aaron Kellerman that he came to the U.S. to meet a girl he met online, the records state.

The complaint details how Lijbers frequently coordinated and communicated online with members of the Bugaloo Bois, a loosely connected group of individuals espousing violent anti-government sentiments.

The investigation began in May 2020 after the group’s members discussed committing violent crimes on the streets of Minneapolis during civil unrest following Floyd’s death. One such member, “Marvin Dorner,” was in contact with other members about traveling to Minneapolis.