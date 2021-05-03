Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

DAMASCUS, Va. — A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries.

When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

“Are you kidding? Of course, I would,” replied Bobby, who at the time was working as a machine operator for a factory in Indiana.

“I’m excited to get back into the kitchen, doing what I really love. I like to make food that makes people happy,” said Bobby, who has nearly 10 years of restaurant experience.

The father and son purchased the business in March after the former owner, David “Paragon” Calvert, decided to move back to a Buddhist community in Thailand.

“My mother blessed me with a gift of money toward my mortgage years ago,” said the father. “Now that I’m retired from the Navy, I wanted to bless my son, as well.”

Bobby, 32, said he feels grateful to his father for making his dream job come true.