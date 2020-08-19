Father expected to recover from injuries in family fight

CLINCHCO, Va. — A 77-year-old Clinchco man — who investigators believe was attacked by one of his sons Monday — remains in the hospital but is expected to recover, a spokesman for the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shots were fired inside a home in the Dog Branch Gap area of Dickenson County on Monday morning, according to a press release from Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael Stidham.

Responding officers found Alton Rasnick, 77, with multiple head wounds. His son, James Rasnick, 55, had wounds to his head and facial area. Another son, Roy Ray Rasnick, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, Stidham said in the release.

According to witnesses, Roy Ray Rasnick had come over to his father’s home and attacked him on the front porch, Stidham said. James Rasnick managed to get his father back inside the residence and lock the door.

Roy Rasnick then broke into the home, attacking both men, Stidham said. James Rasnick then retrieved a firearm and shot Roy Rasnick during the attack.

Roy Rasnick’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy. James Rasnick was treated and released from the Dickenson Community Hospital.

Alton Rasnick is currently in the intensive care unit at the Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee. Stidham said he learned Tuesday the man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said he believes the incident will be considered a “justifiable homicide.”