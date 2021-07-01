Farnum is likely choice for Bristol, Virginia mayor

Hartley also expects Farnum will be chosen.

“If we do what we typically do and rotate vice mayor to mayor, then it would be Anthony,” he said. “And that’s what we’ve done about every year I’ve been on council.”

Hartley helped guide the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and its related challenges.

“It’s definitely been a challenging year, but I appreciate the opportunity to serve as mayor and appreciate all the efforts of the city staff,” Hartley said.

Farnum was selected to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Doug Fleenor and was the top vote-getter during last May’s election. He was selected vice mayor last July.

Councilman Kevin Wingard said he’s uncertain who will be mayor but said he doesn’t want either title.

“I have no idea what these guys are going to do,” Wingard said. “This is kind of a wild rodeo we’ve got going — this council just never has talked to each other. I know I don’t want to be mayor or vice mayor. I don’t want a title.”

Farnum said any of the other three current members would be a “great” vice mayor.