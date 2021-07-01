Farnum is likely choice for Bristol, Virginia mayor

BRISTOL, Va. — Current Bristol Virginia Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum is expected to ascend to the mayor’s seat today when the Bristol Virginia City Council reorganizes.
The council is scheduled to hold its annual reorganization meeting at 9 a.m. in conjunction with the start of a new fiscal year. Bill Hartley is completing his second term as mayor, but the council often rotates the mayor and vice mayor duties.
Councilman and former Mayor Neal Osborne said Farnum is the likely choice.
“Bill has done an excellent job as mayor, just like I thought he would,” Osborne said. “But the person who I think will do a very good job this coming year is Anthony. He’s been there as vice mayor, he loves the city; I think he would do an excellent job.”
Osborne and Farnum have been friends for many years.
“There is a high likelihood I will nominate him [Farnum]. I would be happy to nominate him,” Osborne said.
Farnum said he would welcome the chance to serve.
“If that was the choice of the rest of the council, I certainly would be willing to do it. I would be very honored, very humbled to be able to do that,” Farnum said. “It will ultimately be decided by the majority of the council. I’ve lived in Bristol all my life, I really care about the community. … Whatever role I serve in, I just want to make Bristol the best it can be.”
Hartley also expects Farnum will be chosen.
“If we do what we typically do and rotate vice mayor to mayor, then it would be Anthony,” he said. “And that’s what we’ve done about every year I’ve been on council.”
Hartley helped guide the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and its related challenges.
“It’s definitely been a challenging year, but I appreciate the opportunity to serve as mayor and appreciate all the efforts of the city staff,” Hartley said.
Farnum was selected to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Doug Fleenor and was the top vote-getter during last May’s election. He was selected vice mayor last July.
Councilman Kevin Wingard said he’s uncertain who will be mayor but said he doesn’t want either title.
“I have no idea what these guys are going to do,” Wingard said. “This is kind of a wild rodeo we’ve got going — this council just never has talked to each other. I know I don’t want to be mayor or vice mayor. I don’t want a title.”
Farnum said any of the other three current members would be a “great” vice mayor.
“We have a group that everyone really cares about Bristol. I don’t think anyone is out for their own political agenda,” Farnum said. “I’ve been in all these meetings with these guys for years, and it seems like everyone really cares about Bristol.”
Osborne is the apparent choice for vice mayor and said, “I would be happy to serve in that capacity and help the new mayor any way I can.”
Today’s agenda also includes appointment of the city clerk, city manager and city attorney, plus the distribution of council committee assignments.
The council is also expected to go into closed session to continue working to fill the open council seat formerly held by Kevin Mumpower, who resigned in June. The council held interviews with eight prospective candidates Tuesday, then three members went into closed session for about an hour.
The council plans to hold another called meeting July 6 to finalize its selection.
