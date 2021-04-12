Farming history comes to life with restored sawmill in Abingdon

Stevenson said the sound of the old sawmill is unique because the teeth are in a constant up-and-down motion, earning it the nickname buzz saw.

“The operator of the sawmill has to listen to the sound of the engine to determine how fast he can run the blade through the log.”

The sawmill turns out lumber that is rough cut and textured, giving it a rustic appearance.

Stevenson explained the circular sawmill, which is obsolete now, has been replaced by more sophisticated band mills that operate more efficiently. Nowadays, band mill operators ride in air-conditioned cabs with push button controls.

“The circular saw we have takes about six people to operate. In the modern mills today, one man can do it all.”

Historically, the donated sawmill was powered by a tractor. Stevenson said they received the tractor as part of the donation, but skills to repair the old tractor are nearly a lost art. The tractor is used for display only.

Members had to rely on their own knowledge and skills to help them learn how to operate the antique sawmill.