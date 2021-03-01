Farmers market vendors dip into jewelry making

ABINGDON, Va. — Customers always are pleasantly surprised to visit Woody and Amy Tuell’s tables at the Abingdon Farmers Market.
And with good reason.
The Abingdon couple is involved in a diverse variety of wares that offers something for nearly everyone.
With seed catalogs regularly coming in the mail, it won’t be long before the produce farmers begin planning their backyard vegetable garden, just two blocks from Main Street in Abingdon.
The couple makes good use of the small space in town, growing hydroponic head lettuce and English cucumbers, tomatoes and onions for their Abingdon Farmers Market business, Sunshine Acres Farm.
But before growing season arrives, Amy, 57, is supplementing the business with jewelry making — a hobby that comes naturally for the avid crafter. Amy named her jewelry business “Sisters 3 Studio” because she is one of three sisters, and she and her husband have three daughters.
Amy has quilted in the past, and she even constructed a baby cradle for her brother when he was expecting his first child as many as 30 years ago.
But jewelry making has become one of her favorite pastimes. She is selling her custom jewelry designs at the winter market from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays through March. She will remain a vendor when the regular market opens in April.
Two years ago, Amy wanted to extend their stay at the farmers market after garden produce began to dwindle for the season.
She began dabbling with wire wrap jewelry, a craft she learned years ago.
“I did well selling my jewelry at both the holiday and winter markets the first year,” she said. “Then COVID-19 came along.”
Because restrictions on arts and crafts vendors mandated by Gov. Ralph Northam were not lifted until July, Amy lost out on months of business that ordinarily would have been busy.
“Crafters’ businesses flourish during tourist season, which was practically nonexistent last year,” she said.
She’s back to making jewelry and hopeful that the regular season will be a promising one for vendors this year.
Her jewelry making has evolved into a new style since she became a craft vendor.
Using polymer clay, Amy incorporates handmade beads into the wire wrap jewelry.
She makes earrings, pendants, bracelets and rings, using her clay beads to embellish many of her jewelry pieces.
“I love working with clay. There are so many ways you can add clay to designs,” said the artist.
“When I work with clay, it gives me an outlet to leave the day behind and create. Sometimes I have an idea in mind, and other times I just see where the clay takes me.
“I love a challenge, and working with clay can be challenging. I try many times before I get the right amount of pressure to accomplish the look I’m going for. Once I get it right, I do a little internal happy dance. I find the clay to be very relaxing.”
Her newest clay-inspired creation is embellishing 4-by-6-inch picture frames with air-dry clay — a material that doesn’t need to be baked in an oven to harden.
“I start with an unfinished wood frame,” she explained. “I press out the design using the air-dry clay and fit the piece to the frame. Then I glue the moldings to the frame. Once dry, I paint the whole frame twice and apply a sealer.”
The artist sometimes applies a gel to give the frames an antique appearance.
There’s no guessing what you may find at their tables the next time you visit.
Finding her artistic style has always been a stress reliever for the receiving clerk at a local home improvement store.
“It calms me, and I forget my worries. My husband says I’m a much nicer person after I have been crafting,” she said with laughter.
Her next project is Mason jar decor done with many layers of chalk paint and gilding wax for highlights.
The jars will be available at the Abingdon Farmers Market on March 6.
