BRISTOL, Va. — In anticipation of this weekend's Bristol Motor Speedway Food City Dirt Race, race fans from across the United States gathered at Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in downtown Bristol, Virginia, for a lawnmower showdown and an opportunity to meet a couple of the racers who will be participating in the Food City Dirt Race.

Alan Ramey from Chesapeake, Virginia, who was in attendance at Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., has so far attended 10 races at BMS and is looking forward to this weekend's dirt race and believes that Kyle Larson is most likely to come out of the race victorious.

"I'm not a great big dirt enthusiast. I like the asphalt a little bit better, but the dirt is interesting," Ramey said. "If I had to pick one, I would say Kyle Larson would probably be the possible winner."

Ramey is looking forward to seeing how teams have adapted to the dirt at BMS now that they are in their third year competing in it.

Brenda Leroux, who came all the way to BMS from Louisiana, was excited to be able to meet Waltrip and is prepared for the dirt race, for which she has brought goggles.

"The only dirt race I've been to was in Texas, the Tony Stewart Dirt Race that was some years ago," Leroux said. "I said, 'oh my god, we should have worn goggles' there because the dirt was in our eyes."

"I don't know who's gonna win, probably Kyle Busch or maybe Joey Logano," she said. "Not anyone that I'm following."

Bryan Sperber, the president and CEO of Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., was excited to see such a big crowd gather at the brewery to meet and take pictures not just with Waltrip but also with Stewart Friesen.

"Race week in Bristol is something that we look forward to all year long, and we're so excited to be a part of this community and be able to host race fans here during this incredible week," Sperber said.