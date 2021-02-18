Duke Bare will never forget the date of Feb. 18, 2001.

As usual, the successful short-track racer and master car mechanic from Meadowview, Virginia, had gathered at the home of a racing buddy to watch NASCAR’S biggest race.

The sequence of events from that afternoon created headline news, altered the world of motorsports forever and left Bare chilled.

Dale Earnhardt, NASCAR’s seven-time NASCAR champion and Bare’s favorite driver, died following an accident on the final turn of the final lap of the Daytona 500.

“It was definitely a sad day,” Bare said 20 years later.

Like many fans, the 45-year-old Bare admired the tenacity and courage of Earnhardt.

Naturally, Bare held out hope that the rugged Earnhardt would emerge following a hard crash into the outside wall at the massive Daytona track.

“But I just sort of knew something was bad wrong,” Bare said. “Dale usually gets out of his car pretty quick. That didn’t happen this time.”

Around 90 minutes after the end of the race at 5:16 p.m., NASCAR President Mike Helton, a Bristol, Virginia native, delivered one of the most famous statements in the history of NASCAR.

“This is undoubtedly one of the toughest announcements I have ever personally had to make. We’ve lost Dale Earnhardt,” Helton said.

Earnhardt was just 49. The cause of death was listed as a basilar skull fracture.

The tributes and outpouring of emotion for Earnhardt continued for weeks. Poems were written, prayer services were held, and elaborate memorials were placed outside tracks such as Bristol Motor Speedway.

The death of Earnhardt was especially hard for Spenny Clendenen. The Glade Spring native has worked in the engine department at Richard Childress Racing since the mid-1980s and was responsible for providing power to Earnhardt’s fearsome black Chevrolet race cars.

Following many of his NASCAR triumphs, Earnhardt would single out the ingenuity of Clendenen and his co-workers at the RCR engine shop during nationally televised interviews in Victory Lane.

“Dale had a great appreciation and respect for all of his team members,” Clendenen said. “Everything that we did for him he had done for himself on his own cars. That is something that has been lost in the sport.”

The events of that dark day in 2001 remain painful for Clendenen.

“I’d rather not talk about the accident,” Clendenen said.

Lori Worley worked as a sportswriter at the Bristol Herald Courier before accepting the position as director of media and public relations for Bristol Motor Speedway.

One of the primary beats for Worley at the BHC was NASCAR.

“The day of Feb. 18 is burned into my brain, that’s for sure,” said Worley, who by then was working at BMS.

Worley watched the crash from her home, where she anxiously waited for Earnhardt to pull down the safety net from his car to signal that he was OK to track personnel.

“Like so many others, I didn’t think the wreck was that bad ... but there was no movement from the car, and the net didn’t come down,” Worley said. “I called Kenny Bruce, who was covering the race in Daytona, and he told me people thought it was way worse than it looked.”

While talking to Bruce, Worley noticed a disturbing sign from the rescue workers.

“When they brought out the draping to shield the car, I knew,” Worley said. “I had seen that too many times. I knew it but didn’t want to believe it.

“It took what seemed like forever before they finally make the announcement, and I lost it, sitting in my living room alone. I cried so hard I couldn’t get my breath.”

A time of prolonged agony followed for Worley.

“I didn’t sleep at all the night of the accident, I kept thinking I had fallen asleep and it was a bad dream,” Worley said. “I went to work at the track the next day and sat in my office with the door shut. Everybody wanted to talk about it, but I just couldn’t.”

Worley turned down an interview request from a local TV station. The pain was that intense.

“It was soul-shattering,” Worley said. “[Earnhardt] dying absolutely left a huge hole in my heart. He was invincible — at least, I thought he was.”

Worley grew up near BMS, following NASCAR from a young age. When Earnhardt left the scene, she viewed the sport from a different lens.

“I think it changed the sport for a lot of people,” Worley said. “I still liked racing, but it was just never the same for me.

“Earnhardt was the best there ever was. I know there’s plenty of folks who will argue that with me, but that’s OK. For me, there was nobody as tough, as talented, as smart, as wily.”

With his prominent mustache, gunfighter smirk and aggressive style on the track, Earnhardt earned the nickname “The Intimidator.” Media members and fellow drivers approached Earnhardt with caution, but Worley was able to see a different side of the self-made man from rural Kannapolis, North Carolina.

“Earnhardt was the kind of friend everybody wants to have,” Worley said. “He was funny, honest and loyal. If he liked you, you were part of his life, and he would do anything for you. But if he didn’t think he could trust you; he was done with you.”

Like Clendenen, Worley’s time with Earnhardt lingers.

“I have tons of great memories,” Worley said. “I just loved sitting and listening to him talk about things, lots of which had nothing to do with racing. He was a really good person with a huge heart — and lots of people didn’t know that. All you had to do was see how he was with sick kids to know what kind of man he was.”

Tyler Arrington was only 8 when Earnhardt died, but the racer from Lebanon, Virginia, has heard the stories about the NASCAR icon and his far-reaching impact.

“It didn’t seem to matter if you liked him or hated him, everybody followed Earnhardt,” Arrington said. “I watched that 2001 Daytona race with my dad at home. It looked like any other average wreck, but obviously it didn’t turn out that way.”

Shortly after Earnhardt’s death, NASCAR launched an intensive effort to improve safety inside and outside the race cars. Tracks installed new energy-absorbing safety barriers, head and neck devices were improved for drivers, and the design of the cars was changed dramatically.

Arrington races on dirt tracks across the Southeast in the American Crate All-Star Series championship, where he captured a $10,000-to-win event at Wythe Raceway in 2020. He said the safety improvements that resulted from Earnhardt’s crash have helped drivers at all levels of the sport.

“The use of full containment seats and the head and neck restraints we use now have saved a lot of lives,” Arrington said. “Over the past 20 years, I’ve personally seen a few wrecks where I thought it was going to turn out bad, but all the new safety equipment ... has really changed the game.”

Bare has been involved in various wrecks and suffered multiple concussions en route to winning more than 200 races and claiming over 20 track titles.

Did Bare have any second thoughts about climbing back into his race car in the wake of Earnhardt’s death?

“No, it just made me try harder,” Bare said. “If you ever start worrying [about] safety, that’s when you get hurt.”

Bare has honored Earnhardt by designing several of his race cars and even a street car with Earnhardt’s old paint schemes and numbers. He also mentored Earnhardt’s grandson and current NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Jeffrey Earnhardt, when he began his motorsports career at Wythe Raceway.

“I admired Earnhardt for his talent and the type of man he was,” Bare said. “He was a blue-collar guy who knew the importance of hard work, and he stood for everybody like that.”

