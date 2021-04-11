Family, police still search for answers 13 years after Wytheville man’s disappearance

“It just didn’t fit into his profile that we learned of him. It just didn’t meet his personality,” said Davenport, who was assigned to Smith’s case weeks later and a conducted a second search of the apartment.

Smith was a very particular man, Sexton said. He kept everything well-organized and clean. Even as a child, she said, he was sure to put everything in its place. He also never left his doors unlocked, she said. Even when he stayed overnight at her house out in the countryside of Wythe County, he would lock his car door.

Davenport said there was nothing to indicate Smith would have had reason to suddenly leave on his own.

“Israel pretty much led a straightforward, regular, boring life, I guess you could say,” he said. “He lived at home, seen his son on weekends he could see him and worked a short time at Radio Shack. There was nothing that you would consider strange or bizarre about his past that would cause him to just up and disappear.”

Sexton described her son as a quiet, caring person, who kept to himself and fiercely loved his family. He had a great relationship with his son, who lived with his mother in Smyth County, and visited with him every chance he got.