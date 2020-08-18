Family fight leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

CLINCHCO, Va. — A fight between two brothers and their father in Clinchco on Monday morning left one brother dead from gunshot wounds and the father in critical condition, according to the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the shooting is being investigated, but no charges have been filed and he believes the incident will be considered a “justifiable homicide.”

The names of those involved were not being released as of Monday evening, he said.

Fleming said the fight and shooting occurred at a property on Dog Branch Gap Road. He said the three were arguing when one brother attacked his sibling and father. The brother who was being attacked got hold of a firearm and shot his sibling multiple times, killing him, he said.

At 8:27 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the surviving brother requesting that deputies come to the residence, the sheriff said.

Fleming said the father is in critical condition at Johnson City Medical Center due to injuries he received during the scuffle immediately prior to the shooting. The surviving brother suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital, he added.

Fleming said the Sheriff’s Office has responded to other domestic violence calls at the property. However, he said he did not know what the argument that led to the shooting Monday was about.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.