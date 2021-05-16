Family farm growing nutrient-rich microgreens in new startup

BRISTOL, Va. — A local farm family is having to think small to grow big plans for an innovative startup in Southwest Virginia.
Eric Fields and family members have repurposed an old tobacco farm in Washington County into a sustainable business growing microgreens, one of the hottest new health trends in farming.
Microgreens are leafy vegetables that are harvested at a very early stage — just a couple of weeks old and about 1-2 inches tall.
The baby plants are a few days older than sprouts, but younger than baby greens.
Fields hopes to offer the microgreens year-round, selling to local restaurants and individuals, especially during winter months when fresh produce is scarce.
The newly revamped farm in Bristol, Virginia, will be similar to an online grocer with options for customers to pick them up or have them delivered.
They hope to be in full production with the microgreens by June.
They may be tiny, but microgreens pack a punch when it comes to nutrition, said Fields.
“According to studies, microgreens are at least six times more nutrient-packed than greens that have been harvested when mature,” said Fields.
The business, appropriately named Powerhead SuperFoods, received second place in the category for startup businesses in the eighth annual Washington County Business Challenge held earlier this year.
Money awarded to the family business will be used to help grow their operation.
In the coming months, the growers will set up a delivery service for customers, such as restaurant chefs and nutritionists. Visits to the farm will be available by appointment once the farm is fully operational.
Fields, who has been interested in gardening since he was 14, relocated from Florida last year to start the business with his mother-in-law, Christine Clark Rehfuss, and her sons William Rehfuss and James Evan Sitton II.
After facing a challenging year due to COVID-19, Fields decided it was a good time to “start the rural life.”
“I see Southwest Virginia as a gem of a farming community — a place where high-quality produce is grown,” he said.
Fields, a former mathematics and physics major at Florida Institute of Technology, believes their microgreens business may be unique to the area, introducing a new growing method that’s being called “veganically grown.”
Their adopted veganic growing style will ensure they harvest a 100% clean product, he said.
Eventually, the family hopes to offer as many as 40 varieties of microgreens, but for now they are focusing on 28 varieties, including mustard, lettuce, turnips, white Russian kale, red Russian kale, broccoli, sunflowers and a spicy salad mix.
Most of the microgreens will be produced hydroponically — growing plants without soil. Microgreens that are not grown in water will be grown organically.
“We are taking organic gardening a step farther by eliminating the use of animal products and animal byproducts in the production of our microgreens. The benefit is there is less nutrient salt buildup, which basically means better-tasting greens,” Fields said.
In addition to the microgreens business, the family is growing lavender in hopes of having four acres of the fragrant perennial by next fall. They will sell dried bouquets, teas, essential oils, soaps and lotions, all made with the flowering plant.
Another venture for the family is raising bees.
Powerhead SuperFoods is introducing Saskatraz, a new strain of honeybee that is bred to increase resistance to the harmful mites that have endangered the lives of bees for years. These bees will enhance the growth of the lavender and will provide other marketable products.
“We hope Powerhead SuperFoods will become synonymous with health and food and be advanced by health care professionals, chefs and grocers,” said Fields. “We want our products to help consumers increase their health and improve the quality of their lives.”
