Family donates Love Harper Comfort Bags to law enforcement agencies in Wythe County

“By rallying our neighbors, business, schools, friends and families, we can make a difference in the lives of children across the country,” Bard said. “By promoting safety, awareness and dialogue, we can prevent abuse from happening in the first place and help keep our children safe.”

Family members from both sides of Harper’s family attended the event.

Shelly Poston said she and her husband made their first bags in May 2020, a month after losing their granddaughter.

“I just wanted to do something positive in Harper’s memory because she was such a giving and loving child,” Poston said.

At first, the family donated 50 Care Bears and coloring books to the sheriff’s offices in Dickinson and Wise counties. Since then, the family has delivered 629 bags, plus the 160 bags they delivered in Wythe County.

“When we lost Harper, our two grandsons were there and basically watched their sister die. Our youngest grandson said he didn’t trust police … and me and my husband know it’s not a good thing,” Poston said.

She said the bags are for law enforcement officers to carry in their cruisers.

