Family and friends celebrate Rev. Dr. W.A. Johnson's long life of service

BRISTOL, Va. – The life and legacy of longtime Bristol, Virginia pastor Rev. Dr. Willis Alexander “W.A.” Johnson were celebrated Friday at Virginia High School.

Pastors from around the region joined Johnson’s family, city leaders and community members to remember the man who served as pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church, and to some much more, for more than 60 years after he arrived in Bristol in 1961.

Bristol, Virginia Police Chief John Austin said Johnson was the only pastor he ever had, calling him a counselor and a friend who married he and his wife and baptized his kids.

“Dr. Johnson has been an icon, not only in the city of Bristol, but across the state and across the nation,” Austin said. “He was a man that stood on his beliefs and his principles, but most importantly he stood on the word of God.”

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads called Johnson “a leader, a teacher, a mentor and a friend to everyone who knew him in Bristol.”

“Dr. Johnson would always stand for what was right,” Eads said. “Doing what’s right is tough. It’s not easy. But he did it anyway, no matter what the consequences were.”

In his address, Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum hit on one of the focal points of the two-hour funeral service, which served more as a celebration of life and faith than a ceremony of solemn farewells and tears, although those were inevitable.

“We are sad, and it’s OK to be sad in death, but we know that in death there is new life, and for that we celebrate and we are happy and we rejoice,” Farnum said. “This is a man that we will remember forever.”

Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, past president of the Tennessee Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, called Johnson “a fighter for rights, for justice and for human dignity.” In his remarks, Middlebrook made sure to emphasize to the audience that his friend is undoubtedly in Heaven.

“You haven’t lost anything,” Middlebrook said. “You can’t lose something if you know where it is.”

Johnson died on July 6 at 90 years old. He attained multiple degrees from Virginia Union University, the University of Chicago and the Tennessee Baptist School of Religions. He also traveled to 20 countries spreading his love of Christ, among many other accomplishments.