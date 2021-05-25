Families, alumni take last walk through Vance Middle School

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Residents, alumni, staff and former employees bid farewell to Vance Middle School on Monday afternoon as they walked the halls and reminisced about the school’s history of more than 60 years.

Jim Arnold remembered when the school first opened while he was in the eighth grade at the former junior high school a few hundred yards away. Although he never attended the school as he moved on to high school, he eventually became principal in 1989 and served until 1996.

“(I wanted to) walk down memory lane and reminisce a little bit,” he said about why he decided to tour the building.

He toured his former office and only saw one recognizable difference: the name on the door, which happens to be Andy Arnold, his son.

Although he’s only been principal for a year, Andy Arnold said Vance students have overcome a lot.

“This class has really been through the wringer from multiple perspectives,” Andy Arnold said. “We had the pandemic this past year. Last year, they didn’t have a gym. … They’ve really been through a lot of challenges.”