Families, alumni take last walk through Vance Middle School

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Residents, alumni, staff and former employees bid farewell to Vance Middle School on Monday afternoon as they walked the halls and reminisced about the school’s history of more than 60 years.
Jim Arnold remembered when the school first opened while he was in the eighth grade at the former junior high school a few hundred yards away. Although he never attended the school as he moved on to high school, he eventually became principal in 1989 and served until 1996.
“(I wanted to) walk down memory lane and reminisce a little bit,” he said about why he decided to tour the building.
He toured his former office and only saw one recognizable difference: the name on the door, which happens to be Andy Arnold, his son.
Although he’s only been principal for a year, Andy Arnold said Vance students have overcome a lot.
“This class has really been through the wringer from multiple perspectives,” Andy Arnold said. “We had the pandemic this past year. Last year, they didn’t have a gym. … They’ve really been through a lot of challenges.”
The school, which opened in 1959, will be demolished in late summer or early fall. The site will be transformed into a parking lot for the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School, which is set to open Aug. 2.
During Honor’s Night last Tuesday in Viking Hall, Andy Arnold and staff tried to convey to eighth graders they were the school’s last graduating class.
“I don’t know that it was incredibly emotional to them from that perspective,” he said. “A little honored in a way, I think.”
Students spent their final days in the school last week, but commemorative activities marking the school’s closing were restricted due to COVID-19 protocols.
However, an event for staff members allowed them to release their frustration on aging school equipment. In the school’s courtyard, they took sledgehammers to loud air conditioning units they’ve battled to teach over and other headache-inducing technology.
“That was fun for the staff,” Andy Arnold said.
The principal, who was a student at Vance, said he felt nostalgic about the school closing, but he’s also excited about the opening of the new one.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the 154,000-square-foot middle school was hosted in February 2019. The building will house sixth through eighth grades and will have a 1,000-student capacity.
“I’m happy to see a new one come,” Jim Arnold said. “It looks great.”
“It’s really pretty. It’s going to be a nice school,” said Jonathan Meyers, who attended the school as a student 28 years ago.
The aging school was deemed outdated and unsuitable, and school and city officials decided to raze it and build a new one in its place.
The total cost of the new middle school is estimated at upwards of $30 million, including property acquisition, design, site preparation and construction.
Classrooms were built to enable collaboration with neighboring classes. A connecting corridor will house a small theater, cafeteria, kitchen and media center/library. The existing gym will be the only part that will be repurposed.
