Familiar face chosen as Northeast State's new leader

Northeast State Community College has a familiar face as its new president.

The Tennessee Board of Regents held a special meeting Monday where the board voted unanimously, to appoint Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord as the new president of Northeast State Community College.

The Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings presented Commissioner Jeff McCord to the board as the finalist for consideration to be the next president of Northeast State Community College.

"I am very pleased to recommend to you, Dr. Jeff McCord, as the next president of the community college," Tydings said.

McCord, who has a Doctorate of Education from the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga, a Master of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University, and a Bachelor of Science and Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology, was selected president of Northeast State Community College out of a pool of 58 applicants from around the country.

McCord has served as the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development since 2019. Prior to holding his current position, McCord was Northeast State Community College's vice-president of economic and workforce development for seven years.

McCord, who will take the reins of Northeast State Community College September 30, thanked the Tennessee Board of Regents for putting its trust in him. He said he looks forward to returning to the region to work at Northeast State Community College.

"Thanks to the chancellor for the recommendation and to the board for having the faith and confidence in me to go serve alongside the folks at Northeast State as they serve the region. It's no secret for the folks that I know in Nashville how special I think Northeast Tennessee is and central to that is Northeast State," McCord said. "There's tremendous potential in our region, and I truly believe that the region's counting on Northeast State to help it realize that potential. So, I'm humbled. I'm honored."

McCord replaces Dr. Bethany Bullock, who stepped down as president of Northeast State Community College in March.