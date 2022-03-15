Faith leaders call for closure of landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – On the steps of the First Baptist Church of Bristol, Virginia, Tuesday, pastors from three Bristol congregations called on the city of Bristol, Virginia, to take responsibility for problems caused by its landfill while also advocating for its closure.

The Bristol Virginia landfill has been the source of odor issues since late December of 2020. A panel of experts has been chosen by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to diagnose the landfill’s issues and come up with a plan to control the landfill emissions by the end of April.

The Rev. Chris Aaron, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church began the press conference by inviting all community members of the Twin City to come together to find a solution to the landfill issue, that has affected the quality of life of many residents in the community.

"The gases emanating from the landfill are now reaching farther and farther out into our beloved community. People across the socio-economic spectrum are now being affected. There are brothers and sisters who live closest to the landfill who have suffered its effects for years now," Aaron said. "We want to bring people together so we can close this landfill properly. We all recognize that this problem is too big for any one person alone to fix. A solution, which is what we desire, is going to require all of us coming together and working together because the problem isn't just an odor. Rather, it's the adverse effects from the landfill that are harming the quality of life of all of our residents."

The Rev. Steven Davis, founder of Brothers in Christ Community Response, spoke about how he and his family have had to move out of their house due to the landfill fumes' effect on their health. Davis then introduced his mother, Lillian Davis, who has lived near the landfill for 17 years. She spoke about the toll that living by the landfill has had on her and what it has been like being confined to her room due to the landfill fumes taking over her house.

"It has gotten worse, and also my health has gotten worse, my eyes are all burning, and my nose is burning," Davis said. "I have to be confined in my bedroom with a purifier just to be able to breathe. It doesn't work because it still makes you sick."

The Rev. Jackie Nophlin recounted how she went from being able to visit her daughter and taking her granddaughters to the playground to not being able to due to the odors and fumes coming from the landfill. She reiterated Aaron's call for the closure and clear resolution to the landfill issue and invited the Bristol community to join them and share their stories.

"We want it to stop. We want it to close. We want it shut down. We want it now. We know that they're (Bristol, Va.) doing everything that they say that they can by the experts. But the experts have to be right on this one. We cannot drop the ball," Nophlin said. "We pray, and we urge all of you that if you have any complaints or anything that you want to say about this landfill, come and tell your stories."

Faith Harris, the co-director of Virginia Interfaith Power and Light, called on Virginia state legislators to pay attention and deal with the growing health crisis the landfill has caused.

The Rev. Sam Weddington, the senior pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tennessee, called on all community leaders to take responsibility to ensure the health of its citizens and mitigate the gases emanating from the landfill.

"We are calling on city leaders in Virginia. We are calling on faith leaders throughout the state of Virginia and Tennessee to step up and help us meet the deep need of our community," Weddington said.

