Facing possible extinction, Pound makes an effort to save itself

POUND, Va. - Leaders in the Town of Pound are working to ensure their town has a future past 2023.

With three newly appointed members rounding out the Town Council, Pound’s governing body convened for more than two hours Tuesday as officials in the Wise County municipality moved forward with an attempt to revive the small town near the Kentucky state line.

The locality of less than 1,000 people is on the verge of losing its charter, unless the council proves to Virginia state legislators it can govern efficiently.

Earlier this month, House Bill 904 – state legislation to repeal Pound’s charter effective Nov. 1, 2023 – passed Virginia’s General Assembly after it was filed in January by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore of Gate City.

“This is an opportunity for town officials in Pound to start fresh and move forward for the sake of the community,” Kilgore said in a statement. “The Virginia Municipal League has set forth processes that will put the town on the right path, and I believe that with diligence, respect, and hard work, town officials can implement those processes by the November 2023 deadline.”

On Tuesday, the Town Council, composed of five members and Mayor Stacey A. Carson, signed an agreement for services by the Virginia Municipal League (VML), which has “assembled a team of professionals” to assist the town, according to the agreement.

“Pound is experiencing many challenges related to essential governance,” the agreement said. “The mayor and Pound Town Council seek assistance in restoring the Town of Pound to a healthy, functional status.”

The agreement states the parties are “committed to working together as a team so as to prevent the Town’s extinction.” Any violation of the agreement may result in the revocation of the town’s charter.

Also on Tuesday, the Town Council appointed Clintwood attorney Greg Baker to serve as the town attorney and local government consultant.

“I have volunteered for a good bit now trying to help the town get on its feet,” Baker said. “You all have obviously had a tough time, but I can assure you that I believe that better days are ahead for the Town of Pound.”

The council also appointed a part-time interim clerk-treasurer and scheduled orientations and training for council members to be held March 22. The town also moved to draft job descriptions for positions of clerk-treasurer and street maintenance worker, with the help of VML.

Kristin Foley, one of three new council members who were recently appointed by the district’s circuit court judges, said Tuesday’s meeting “was full of a lot of small wins” that built momentum for the council.

“One of our ultimate goals is to prove to our fellow citizens (and) members of the town that we can work together, and that there is something worth fighting for,” Foley said. “I think tonight was a really good example of that.”

Council Member Leabern Kennedy, who was appointed vice mayor Tuesday, said that since being elected last November, there were multiple meetings where council members had walked out and/or resigned mid-meeting. Kennedy said Tuesday’s meeting was the first time while in office that there was a full council for an entire meeting.

In laying out “the rules of the road” to the council, Baker advised their focus should be forward looking.

“There will be no going back over all the problems of the past, because they are of the past,” Baker said.

Baker also added that “people are watching” what the council does, but voiced an overall tone of optimism to the council about where they are headed.

“If you govern well, as I know that you can, and the things get done that are basic governmental functions, then the Town of Pound will never have an issue with losing their charter,” Baker said. “I can say that with a lot of confidence.”

The Town Council will meet at town hall next on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. for training and consideration for payment of bills.