Facebook posts made by Bristol police lead to reprimands

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee officials were tight-lipped Tuesday about the details of social media posts that recently resulted in reprimands for five officers in the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, including two captains and a lieutenant.
Earlier this month, administrative officials at the BTPD were notified of possible inappropriate social media posts made by officers. Officers Adam Dye and Thomas Laughlin, Lt. Dannielle Eller, Capt. Charlie Thomas and Capt. Terry Johnson have since been counseled, according to documents provided to the Bristol Herald Courier through a Freedom of Information Act request.
On Sept. 3, Maj. Matt Austin, the department’s second in command, was notified that Dye had several Facebook posts that were in violation of policy, according to a department memorandum.
“The posts were statements, photos or memes that depicts disparaging thoughts or innuendos,” Austin wrote.
Department general orders say, “Employees must be aware of the potential adverse consequences of internet postings, which may include but not limit to attacks on credibility and integrity of the Bristol Police Department. …”
The post in question, Austin wrote, was disparaging toward an individual and implies guilt that could lead to an attack on the department’s credibility for fairness.
Dye was counseled regarding the dangers of social media and how it can negatively affect the department, Austin wrote. He said that further violations will trigger progressive discipline that could result in suspension, demotion or termination.
Austin and Chief Blaine Wade, who witnessed the counseling, declined comment on the posts, noting that it is city policy not to comment on personnel matters.
On Sept. 9, Austin received copies of posts made by other officers that were discouraging thoughts, vulgar or disparaging, the memorandum states. In addition, Eller and Laughlin also had photos that appeared to have been taken while they were working, according to the memo.
Thomas declined comment.
