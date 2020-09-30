Facebook posts made by Bristol police lead to reprimands

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee officials were tight-lipped Tuesday about the details of social media posts that recently resulted in reprimands for five officers in the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, including two captains and a lieutenant.

Earlier this month, administrative officials at the BTPD were notified of possible inappropriate social media posts made by officers. Officers Adam Dye and Thomas Laughlin, Lt. Dannielle Eller, Capt. Charlie Thomas and Capt. Terry Johnson have since been counseled, according to documents provided to the Bristol Herald Courier through a Freedom of Information Act request.

On Sept. 3, Maj. Matt Austin, the department’s second in command, was notified that Dye had several Facebook posts that were in violation of policy, according to a department memorandum.

“The posts were statements, photos or memes that depicts disparaging thoughts or innuendos,” Austin wrote.

Department general orders say, “Employees must be aware of the potential adverse consequences of internet postings, which may include but not limit to attacks on credibility and integrity of the Bristol Police Department. …”