Facebook group offers school support, ideas for parents

On July 27, with no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, Amy McMurray and Mary Johnson were doing what you’d expect anyone with school-age children to do: worry about what the new school year will bring for their children and families.
The two friends were fretting, specifically, about the Bristol Tennessee Public Schools (BTPS). McMurray, 49, has a daughter starting her senior year at Tennessee High. Johnson, who is 51, teaches sixth grade math at Anderson Elementary School and serves as the head coach for Tennessee High’s swim team; she also has a senior and freshman attending Tennessee High.
“We were discussing ... the unknown of this school year and the new demands that it is going to make on teachers and parents and students,” McMurray said in a Monday phone interview. “We were just listening and gauging ideas from each other on what we could do to work together.”
“It was kind of overwhelming as we were talking about it, and we were getting stressed,” she added.
Johnson suddenly declared that she was going to start a Facebook group to connect parents and teachers — not just those in BTPS, but for all area school systems. She named it the “Bristol Covid Co-op” and made the group public.
“And then, like, three hours later, she goes, ‘Amy, there’s 500 people in this Facebook group,’” McMurray said, laughing a little.
In the two weeks since its creation, the Bristol Covid Co-Op has gained roughly 1,300 members and become a busy forum for anything and everything related to school during the pandemic.
“It’s been very well received,” McMurray said. “Apparently, everyone in town was having the same discussions.”
The group’s feed is such a waterfall of dialogue and information that one of its administrators, Katy Morrow Stigers, posted a set of guidelines for how to make the flow more manageable. One such guideline is to tag posts with discussion topic labels so that people interested in a particular topic can access it more quickly.
“Technology Questions” is, unsurprisingly, one of the most heavily used topic labels.
“Help!!! What are we [doing] wrong??” a member named Karoline Berg posted on Thursday, Aug. 6, over a video that showed her computer screen. She opened the Tennessee High School website and clicked a link to enter Canvas, an online learning portal the school is using, but the link took her nowhere.
A long chain of responses followed — some offering suggestions, others sharing that they were experiencing the same issue. Eventually, Berg commented that she’d found out that there was an actual glitch with Canvas and said the problem would “hopefully” be resolved by the following Monday.
McMurray said that, in addition to helping parents, that kind of crowdsourcing could reduce communication burdens on overwhelmed school employees.
“People are able to take a picture, do a screenshot and put it on the group, and say, ‘I’m stuck here, where am I able to go?’” she said. “And the group is so large that someone is going to answer in a couple of minutes, and we’re not having to bog down teachers or technology [staff].”
Beyond technology issues, the group has allowed parents to discuss school policies; share child care challenges, resources and opportunities; connect with teachers who have offered help; exchange remote learning ideas and advice; and find parents whose children are the same age as theirs.
At a time when face-to-face meetings are fraught with health risks, the Bristol Covid Co-op is also helping members like Joni Leonard feel a little less alone.
“I think it’s helpful to see that I’m not the only one that’s having problems with some of the technology,” said Leonard, a 39-year-old with two children at Bristol’s Holston View Elementary School, during a Monday phone interview. “That can be really stressful.”
Leonard, a physical therapist, said she’s not very active in the Facebook group at the moment: She knows her kids will be doing virtual learning until Aug. 24, and she has plenty to focus on with their school work, she said.
But Leonard expects to need the group’s hive mind again. She said that she’s not sure how her children will do with online learning. If they need more guidance, she and her husband might need to find help because of their work schedules. And on top of that, there’s the larger uncertainty of how the pandemic will evolve in Northeast Tennessee, Leonard said.
“Really, with the way that it’s so unpredictable this year, I think that our needs are continuously going to change throughout the year,” Leonard said.
“I’m glad that somebody started it,” she said of the Facebook group. “I’m glad the resource is there.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!