Facebook group offers school support, ideas for parents

On July 27, with no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, Amy McMurray and Mary Johnson were doing what you’d expect anyone with school-age children to do: worry about what the new school year will bring for their children and families.

The two friends were fretting, specifically, about the Bristol Tennessee Public Schools (BTPS). McMurray, 49, has a daughter starting her senior year at Tennessee High. Johnson, who is 51, teaches sixth grade math at Anderson Elementary School and serves as the head coach for Tennessee High’s swim team; she also has a senior and freshman attending Tennessee High.

“We were discussing ... the unknown of this school year and the new demands that it is going to make on teachers and parents and students,” McMurray said in a Monday phone interview. “We were just listening and gauging ideas from each other on what we could do to work together.”

“It was kind of overwhelming as we were talking about it, and we were getting stressed,” she added.

Johnson suddenly declared that she was going to start a Facebook group to connect parents and teachers — not just those in BTPS, but for all area school systems. She named it the “Bristol Covid Co-op” and made the group public.

“And then, like, three hours later, she goes, ‘Amy, there’s 500 people in this Facebook group,’” McMurray said, laughing a little.

In the two weeks since its creation, the Bristol Covid Co-Op has gained roughly 1,300 members and become a busy forum for anything and everything related to school during the pandemic.