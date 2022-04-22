Eyewitnesses tell what they saw in police officer's murder trial

BRISTOL, Va. – Two eye witnesses testified in the murder trial of a Bristol, Virginia police officer Friday.

After 3:00 a.m. on March 30, 2021, Walter Robinette was asleep in his room at the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue when he heard gunfire coming from what he believed to be upstairs or two doors down.

Not long after the shots, a red Ford Mustang drove from one parking space to another, Robinette said, and within minutes police showed up and were telling the driver to “show them his hands” and to “stop being stupid,” he said.

Robinette also said he heard “high RPM” coming from the car as it backed up, engaged into drive and screeched its tires before Officer Johnathan Brown fired six shots at the driver, Jonathen Kohler, killing him almost instantly.

Surveillance footage has shown it was Kohler who fired the shots that woke Robinette and prompted multiple 911 calls. Before officers arrived, Kohler fired five shots from his vehicle in the Rodeway Inn parking lot, evidence shows.

Marianne Perkey was also staying at the Rodeway Inn, which is now the Travel Inn, on the night of Kohler's death. Fearing for her life, she was one of three motel guests to call 911 to report Kohler's shots.

“[I] thought somebody was shooting at us and that we were going to die,” Perkey said.

Perkey testified the Mustang drove toward Brown before he fired.

To bolster its stance that Brown's life was in immediate danger, the defense brought in an expert witness in Ford Mustangs and high-performance modifications on Friday. The witness told the jury Kohler’s 1994 Mustang would have had 215 horsepower stock, but was equipped with enough modifications to reach 350 horsepower.

The lead case agent from the Virginia State Police was recalled to the stand Friday and testified that the officers from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) were dispatched to the motel for a call of shots fired, not for an active shooter situation. He also said it is proper for an officer to deploy deadly force if their life is in immediate danger.

BVPD Major Darryl Milligan was also recalled to the stand to testify to specific times and events that occurred on the morning of the shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the motel at 3:17 a.m., Milligan stated. Brown arrived in the area at 3:23 a.m. He fired the fatal shots roughly four minutes later.

The defense will continue to present evidence on Monday as the trial enters its second week.

