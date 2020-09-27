Experts to investigate cause of structure collapse

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials said Saturday that experts will investigate the cause a structural collapse at the Holiday Inn construction site in downtown Bristol.

A large portion of the center of the building site collapsed around 8 p.m. Friday. No one is believed to have been on site at the time of the collapse, which caused steel and other materials to fall to the ground.

Mangled materials could still be seen Saturday afternoon at the site, where some officials had gathered.

Tenneva LLC, the local company behind the Holiday Inn development, was on site. Tenneva representative Brian Deal declined to comment about the collapse. He said, however, that experts were working to determine what happened. Insurance representatives were also on site to look at the scene.

A few city officials arrived at the scene late Friday to review the damage.

“The city will not be conducting the investigation of the hotel construction site collapse,” Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said Saturday. “This investigation will be conducted by experts in the field of structural engineering and construction. These inspectors will be retained by the owner and their representatives.”