Experts: Enjoy off peak gas prices while they last

Prices at the pump declined for a third consecutive week, after rising precipitously throughout the spring, but analysts are unsure if those reductions will continue.

The national average for unleaded gas was $4.77 on Wednesday, down three cents from Tuesday, nine cents less than both one week and one month ago, according to AAA. The average price was $4.39 across the state of Tennessee and $4.57 in Virginia.

"Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon," Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, said. "But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived."

The average price across Bristol Virginia, plus Scott and Washington counties was $4.50 on Wednesday, about the same as Tuesday and 10 cents less than last Wednesday, according AAA.

AAA reported the average price in Bristol and Kingsport Tennessee was $4.37 on Wednesday, a nine-cent decline from last Wednesday. The average price in Johnson City was slightly lower at $4.34. The local record was $4.61 set on June 12.

The highest prices in Southwest Virginia were in Buchanan County with an average of $4.63, while the lowest were in Scott County at $4.42, AAA reported.

According to the latest Energy Information Administration data, gas demand currently sits at 8.93 million b/d, which is lower than last year's rate of 9.11 million b/d at the end of June. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million bbl to 221.6 million bbl. These dynamics, along with decreasing oil prices, have pushed pump prices lower. If these trends continue, drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump, according to AAA.

A gallon of regular unleaded featured a 33-cent price spread Wednesday in the greater Bristol area, from a low of $4.36 to a high of $4.69 with many locations in the $4.40 range, according to GasBuddy.com.

“The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote on its website . “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

States with the lowest average prices include South Carolina ($4.25), Georgia ($4.28) and Mississippi ($4.29), according to GasBuddy.com. The states with the highest prices are California ($6.21), Hawaii ($5.58) and Alaska ($5.53).

The average price of diesel is $5.64 in Bristol Virginia, Scott and Washington counties, according to AAA, or about 15 cents higher than the $5.49 being reported in Kingsport and Bristol Tennessee. The average price for a gallon of diesel was $5.54 in Johnson City, Tennessee Wednesday.

Record prices for diesel were $5.66 in Bristol and Kingsport and $5.68 in Johnson City on June 12.

GasBuddy.com reported diesel varied in price from $5.47 to $5.99 across the greater Bristol area on Wednesday with most stations in the $5.49-$5.59 range.