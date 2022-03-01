Expert panel created to rein in landfill odor issues

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality announced the creation of an expert panel Tuesday to help the city of Bristol address citizen concerns related to ongoing odor issues at the city landfill.

The panel is charged with evaluating existing corrective plans and developing recommendations for a course of action based on the best technical measures and practices available, according to a written statement from the city.

A greater DEQ involvement was requested by the city in early January, and the agency’s role is being stipulated in the state budget.

The panel is scheduled to meet with city officials and their consulting engineers March 21-22 to review the landfill’s history, how it was built, operating procedures and efforts taken to mitigate odor concerns to date.

The panel is led by Mark A. Widdowson, Ph.D., P.E., department head and professor and Charles E. Via, Jr., Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech. It is charged with providing recommendations to the city of Bristol moving forward and solving the odor problem.

Organized by DEQ and supported with emergency funds, experts from across the country, as well as from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, are invited to assist in this effort.

“Community members and families surrounding the city of Bristol landfill have been asking for help and we want them to know they have been heard,” DEQ Director Mike Rolband said in the written statement. “We are working with the best engineering minds in the field to focus technical expertise directly where it is most needed to ensure these concerns are appropriately addressed.”

Informed by a briefing by Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol and Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, on Jan. 20, Director Rolband traveled to the landfill to be personally updated on site by Bristol City Manager Randy Eads and his consulting team.

DEQ has concluded that working with Eads and this new expert panel is the necessary step to determine the best course of action moving forward, according to the statement. The result of the panel’s work will be summarized in a report to the city with a clear path forward.