Expected snow totals lowered in Mountain Empire

The National Weather Service has significantly lowered the amount of snowfall it expects in the Mountain Empire today and Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A winter storm warning that had been issued for parts of the region was canceled this afternoon. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 1 a.m. for Southwest Virginia, but it has been canceled for most of Northeast Tennessee.

The NWS office in Morristown had forecasted for as much as 6 inches of snow in the area, but changed the forecast this afternoon. The forecast now includes about a half inch of snowfall for the Tri-Cities area, including Bristol. Up to 2 inches of snow is still possible in Southwest Virginia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.