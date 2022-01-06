Expected snow totals lowered in Mountain Empire

The National Weather Service has significantly lowered the amount of snowfall it expects in the Mountain Empire today and Friday.
A winter storm warning that had been issued for parts of the region was canceled this afternoon. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 1 a.m. for Southwest Virginia, but it has been canceled for most of Northeast Tennessee.
The NWS office in Morristown had forecasted for as much as 6 inches of snow in the area, but changed the forecast this afternoon. The forecast now includes about a half inch of snowfall for the Tri-Cities area, including Bristol. Up to 2 inches of snow is still possible in Southwest Virginia.
