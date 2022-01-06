 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Expected snow totals lowered in Mountain Empire
VDOT Winter Weather Preparation

Virginia Department of Transportation crews load salt into snowplows on Thursday afternoon at the North Bristol area headquarters on Reedy Creek Road as they prepare for the coming snow.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

The National Weather Service has significantly lowered the amount of snowfall it expects in the Mountain Empire today and Friday.

A winter storm warning that had been issued for parts of the region was canceled this afternoon. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 1 a.m. for Southwest Virginia, but it has been canceled for most of Northeast Tennessee.

The NWS office in Morristown had forecasted for as much as 6 inches of snow in the area, but changed the forecast this afternoon. The forecast now includes about a half inch of snowfall for the Tri-Cities area, including Bristol. Up to 2 inches of snow is still possible in Southwest Virginia.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

