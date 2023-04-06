Friday looks like a washout.

“The morning forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain,” said Charles Dalton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“Friday and Saturday, across Eastern Tennessee, look fairly rainy,” Dalton said.

Obviously, that’s not good news for race fans that are expected to pour into Bristol Motor Speedway — despite pouring rain —on Good Friday when gates open at 5 p.m.

Both NASCAR Cup and Truck Series races are scheduled to practice Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Friday into Friday evening is pretty high rain chances all day long,” Dalton said.

“There’s going to be this lingering frontal boundary draped across the Southern Appalachians,” Dalton said. “And that’s basically going to stay put — Friday through Saturday night, with rounds of showers and maybe a few embedded rolls of thunder as well.”

Friday’s high temperature will be 52.

Come Saturday, clouds part but the rain lingers as temperatures take a nosedive to the 30s on Saturday night — a chilling prediction if tent-camping is your abode near Bristol Motor Speedway.

You may also want to grab your umbrella if you’re headed to the track on Saturday — or if you’re venturing out for an Easter egg hunt.

Saturday’s high temperature will also be 52.

“Saturday looks better,” Dalton said.

“It looks more favorable for dry weather, but we still have a 50 to 69 percent chance of rain forecast for Saturday,” Dalton said. “There are some increasing chances for dry conditions on Saturday but it will still be cloudy and have rain from Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday.

“Saturday is at least hopeful,” Dalton said. “I don’t have a lot of hope for dry weather on Friday.”

Fan Zone activities begin at noon on Saturday and gates open at 4 p.m. Qualifying races are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. The truck race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, plan to wear your ski cap along with your Easter bonnet for sunrise church services — with temperatures expected to be about 38 in Bristol at sunrise around 7 a.m.

Still, Sunday’s high temperature will be 63.

“Sunday looks like it will be dry. That front and everything starts to get pushed out of there,” Dalton said. “By Sunday afternoon, you should start seeing plenty of sun around.”

At the track, fan Zone opens at noon on Sunday. Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. Easter Celebration is 4-5:30 p.m. Food City Dirt Race starts at 7 p.m.

Monday’s weather looks clear, by the way — with temperatures in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.