ABINGDON, Va. — Motorists who’ve recently chosen the northbound Exit 17 off Interstate 81 at Abingdon have encountered the new traffic pattern of a project that has been underway for over two years and is finally nearing the finish line.

The exit ramp no longer hugs the hillside along the interstate, terminating directly adjacent to the bridge in what was always a somewhat claustrophobic experience. Instead, it slopes wide to the right before gradually descending to intersect with state Route 75 to accommodate a new on-ramp designed to alleviate congestion under the bridge on Route 75.

The $32 million project impacts one of the busiest intersections in Southwest Virginia. It went on the drawing board in 2018 and received funding through the state’s SMARTscale program.

Originally expected to be done this spring, the Virginia Department of Transportation now anticipates completion by later this summer or by early fall, VDOT Bristol district spokesperson Michelle Earl said. Work began in February 2021.

“The project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on and off ramps; improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road and removal of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound exit 17 off-ramp (Commerce Drive),” Earl said.

The redesigned exit ramp will allow more stacking room for cars exiting the interstate but came at the cost of relocating some businesses.

A Hampton Inn which formerly operated where the off-ramp is now was re-located to the other side of the interstate into a commercial development adjacent to The Meadows Sports Complex.

Other businesses and offices previously located along the frontage road also relocated.

“The new northbound off-ramp opened in mid-April. Construction is underway of the new northbound on-ramp and we anticipate it opening in June,” Earl said. “Once the new northbound on-ramp opens, the old traffic signal on Route 75 will be removed and town traffic will turn right onto the new I-81 north on-ramp. Route 75 north traffic (from lake toward town) will turn left at the new signal that was installed and implemented with the off-ramp. “

Reconstruction of Gravel Lake Road is complete as is the removal of the frontage road.

A separate $3 million extension of the southbound acceleration lane on the other side of Exit 17 is part of the Interstate 81 Improvement Program. It was bundled with the northbound side project. It also includes new signals on Route 75 at the southbound on and off-ramps, Earl said.

That work is also currently under construction with work expected to be done later this summer or early fall, Earl said.

About 20 people, including VDOT and contractor employees are working on the site on a daily basis.

Frequent congestion

About 50,000 vehicles per day traverse that section of I-81, and state Route 75 carries local and commuter traffic to the tune of about 7,300 vehicles daily.

Backups and congestion have been commonplace near the interchange, particularly during morning and afternoon rush hours.

“In terms of local traffic impacts, especially during peak morning and evening drive times, this project has been a challenge and we appreciate the patience shown by the public,” she said. “Managing traffic in a busy community has posed unique challenges.

“This is very different from our Route 58 project near Damascus in Washington County where we are building a new alignment with minimal, daily traffic impacts,” she said.

The $54 million Route 58 widening project is expected to be completed by May 2024, according to VDOT.

It has been a busy 10 years along this section of I-81.

The Exit 17 work began not long after the $29 million, four-year overhaul of the northbound side ramps of nearby Exit 14 along with work to replace twin bridges. All were completed in late 2018.

There has also been work to improve nearby Exit 19, which has also seen a boom of commercial growth.

Widening is next

However completing the Exit 17 work this year won’t signal the conclusion of work in Southwest Virginia.

Waiting in the wings is a $38 million project designed to widen southbound I-81 from two lanes to three from just south of Exit 10, at mile marker 9.7, to mile marker 8.1. There it will connect with the existing three-lane segment north of Exit 7.

It also includes extending the northbound merge lane approximately one mile.

VDOT expects to enter the right-of-way acquisition phase in winter 2023 with construction expected to begin in 2024.