EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College announced its decision in late March to follow in the footsteps of neighboring higher education institutions by completing a status change, which will see it become Emory & Henry University.

Emory & Henry President John Wells explained to the Bristol Herald Courier that the decision to make the switch from college to university, which will go into effect by the fall of 2024, is an easy one because, in many ways, the school has already been functioning as a university.

“The decision was really made to confirm really kind of the direction that Emory and Henry has been going in for a while,” Wells said. “It’s really just sending that message that we do have a very broad curriculum that we have multiple campuses, and we’ve added a number of things like, we’ve moved to [NCAA] Division 2, we’ve added things like career services and things that really are outward facing that help to prepare students for the world of work.”

By fall 2024 Emory & Henry anticipates being in full Division II status with the NCAA and the South Atlantic Conference, with greater regional and national exposure, according to the school.

Of the 13 institutions in the South Atlantic Conference, Emory & Henry is one of only three colleges; the others are universities.

Among the various additions that Emory & Henry has planned as it continues to grow is the construction of the Bill Gatton Equestrian Center and the Sportsplex — both beside Interstate 81 — which Wells believes will raise awareness about the school and its continued evolution.

“We’re national champions in equestrian, and so we want to have a facility that’s as impressive as the skills of our team,” Wells said. “By building out at the interstate, we want to make sure that people know that there is a great institution here in Emory & Henry.

“What we’re doing is following a tradition that we’ve had for 187 years, which is making sure that we offer what students need,” he said.

The name change is part of Emory & Henry’s 2023-2026 strategic plan, through which the school’s Board of Trustees, faculty, and staff aim to turn E&H into the premier private university in the region.

Joey DeFilippo, the director of academic affairs for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, explained that even though Emory & Henry is exempt from state regulation, there is no set of rules or requirements for an institution in the state to make the switch.

“We don’t have any rules that say in order to be a university, you have to have at least 10,000 students and a dozen doctoral programs or anything like that,” DeFilippo said. “We have state law that says college and university can only be used for degree-granting higher education institutions.”

“They have a very simple form that they have to fill out and a small fee that they pay, just to record the fact their official name is now university, but they don’t have to justify it to us, give us dates or anything like that because they’re free from state regulation,” He said.

E&H is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

An attempt to speak with a representative of the association was unsuccessful.

Over the past decade, Emory & Henry has added new master’s and doctoral programs in health sciences, education and, now, business, to its liberal arts bachelor’s degree offerings, according to a written statement.

Comprehensive universities are defined by Carnegie Classification as those offering degrees at the master’s level and a few at the doctoral level. Just this year, Emory & Henry was categorized in the U.S. News & World Report rankings in Best Regional Universities (South) and ranked No. 20 with peers like Rollins, The Citadel, Berry, Stetson, Christopher Newport, Appalachian State, Tuskegee, Florida Southern, Charleston, Queens, Savannah College of Art & Design and Milligan, according to the statement.

DeFilippo emphasized that the only college in Virginia that would have to go through a complex process if they were to seek to make the switch from college to university would be the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“In order for their name to change, a bill would have to be passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor,” DeFilippo said.

Over the past decade, various higher education institutions across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee have made the switch, including King University, Bluefield University and Tusculum University. In this context, DeFilippo believes that the decision by Emory & Henry is about both branding and competition.

“They’re competing with one another,” De Filippo said. “It gives their name visibility. It encourages people, both their own students, and faculty, maybe to think about the place in a different way.”

Wells emphasized that in no way will the switch from college to university change the student-focused culture and experience that has shaped Emory & Henry for the past 187 years.

“We don’t have any intention of becoming a place that has high-rise buildings, that has overcrowded classrooms. We’re not going to do any of that,” Wells said. “The heart of what makes Emory & Henry, Emory & Henry has not and will not change.”